College Football 2023-24 College Football odds: Harrison Jr.'s status affects Cotton Bowl lines Published Dec. 28, 2023 10:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will he or won't he?

The playing status of Ohio State standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the biggest storyline heading into Friday's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers and the No. 7 Buckeyes.

Harrison, the son of Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, is in Texas with the Buckeyes.

RELATED: Marvin Harrison Jr. not practicing, Cotton Bowl status in doubt

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrison hasn't practiced but rides an exercise bike during workouts.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Harrison haven't discussed the receiver's playing status against the Tigers. Running back TreVeyon Henderson also hasn't updated his status.

No. 9 Missouri (10-2) vs. No. 7 Ohio State (11-1), 8 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN

Point spread: Ohio State -3 (Ohio State favored to win by 3 or more points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -151 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.62 total); Missouri +127 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Ohio State opened as a 6.5-point favorite on Dec. 3. Harrison said in early December he might play in the Cotton Bowl to "go out with a win" after Ohio State lost for the third straight year against rival Michigan.

Harrison hinted there was a chance he could return for his senior year, so he could get another shot at beating the Wolverines.

The line moved to 3.5 the next day as quarterback Kyle McCord said he was entering the transfer portal. Devin Brown is expected to start in his place.

The odds have since fluctuated between Ohio State -4.5 and Missouri -2.5 (amid speculation of Harrison not playing) before stabilizing at the Tigers -2.5 or -3.

"Big movement in line in this one, a lot of that having to do with the Kyle McCord news during the course of this portal season as McCord left Ohio State," said FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, host of the "Joel Klatt Show." "It started Ohio State favored by 6.5, and now it's Mizzou 2.5 — wild swing in line, so you know that the money poured in — not just a little bit, not just trickled in, but poured in for Mizzou to move it all the way to Mizzou 2.5."

Harrison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's top receiver and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, is considered the top non-quarterback in the NFL Draft and a likely top-five pick.

FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young pointed out that McCord threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns. Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, accounting for 38.2% of McCord's passing yards and 58.3% of his TD passes.

"In most of OSU's games, Harrison was the only guy Ryan Day could depend on to play at an elite level," the "No. 1 College Football Show" host said. "He was the passing offense."

Klatt said Missouri will counter with quarterback Brady Cook, running back Cody Schrader and receiver Luther Burden III.

"If Ohio State's not ready to go, Missouri can absolutely win this game and that's where the line has gone — Missouri now favored by 2.5," Klatt said. "Now, if you get a fully-engaged Ohio State team, even with Devin Brown at quarterback, I think that that's a better team than Missouri, but who knows what type of engagement you're going to get.

"We still don't know about Marvin Harrison, we still don't know about TreVeyon Henderson. I don't see a scenario in which Ohio State can lose their quarterback, their best running back and Marvin Harrison Jr., their best wide receiver, and go out there and best a team as good as Missouri has been in their 10 wins, with a balanced offense with Shrader, Cook and Burton.

"So a lot of this depends on the decision for Marvin Harrison and TreVeyon Henderson. Can't really make a pick without those guys' decisions yet."

Who are you backing in the Cotton Bowl? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on college football and other sports.

share