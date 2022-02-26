College Basketball From Michigan to Oregon, who should bubble teams root for this week? 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Consultations! If you’re reading this, your team has likely made it — or perhaps fallen — to the infamous NCAA Tournament bubble.

So go ahead and grab the remote, put a few hours into that couch imprint and let the not-quite March Madness unfold.

Here’s a rooting guide for the biggest bubble games this weekend that gives your team the best shot at hearing its name called on Selection Sunday:

SATURDAY

TCU at Texas Tech — 6 p.m. EST

TCU begins one of the toughest closing stretches in college basketball Saturday. The Horned Frogs host Texas Tech before playing Kansas home and away and wrapping up with a road tilt against West Virginia. The Horned Frogs currently sit as an 11-seed in Mike DeCourcy’s latest bracket forecast, and while losses against Texas Tech and Kansas won’t hurt their résumé, Jamie Dixon's team wouldn't feel comfortable ending the season with five straight losses.

The Red Raiders are, aptly, red-hot, playing their best basketball of the season in recent weeks with dominant victories over Baylor and Oklahoma, paired with a nice road victory over Texas. A win over the Horned Frogs here would almost certainly punch their ticket to the tourney.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — 6 p.m. EST

Rutgers became the first unranked team in NCAA history to defeat four-consecutive ranked teams, vaulting the Scarlet Knights squarely onto the bubble and presenting the selection committee with an unprecedented conundrum. Rutgers suffered a remarkably poor November with losses to Lafayette and UMass, but have since collected several impressive victories and sit at 10-7 in Big Ten play heading into this matchup with the Badgers.

The Scarlet Knights currently sit on the right side of the bubble as part of DeCourcy’s last four in. Rutgers bested the Badgers in Madison two weeks ago and have been great at home this season, sporting a 13-2 mark at the RAC.

A Wisconsin victory here would likely knock Rutgers out of DeCourcy's tournament projections, which in return would lead to a pair of must-win games next week.

Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa — 6 p.m. EST

No concept strikes more fear in the heart of a bubble team than a two-bid Missouri Valley Conference. But Loyola Chicago has carved out a bona fide at-large resume with quality non-conference wins over San Francisco and Vanderbilt and few hiccups in conference play. The Ramblers are currently listed as a No. 9 seed in DeCourcy’s bracket.

However, Loyola is tied with Northern Iowa at the top of the conference standings, as both teams sit deadlocked at 13-4. The two teams match up Saturday evening in their final regular-season games.

Root for Northern Iowa to pull off the upset, so in case the Ramblers falter in the conference tournament, they have a more difficult path to an at-large bid.

USC vs. Oregon — 10 p.m. EST

Oregon looked destined for the NIT just two weeks ago after a brutal five-game stretch, which includes losses to both California and Arizona State. However, after losing in the desert to Arizona by just three points, the Ducks picked up a signature win during the week and completed the season sweep of No. 12 UCLA.

DeCourcy moves the Ducks up to the last four in, and a victory over USC would slide them comfortably into the field barring any implosions. Root for USC to keep Oregon on the bubble and prevent the Ducks from picking up a big win.

SUNDAY:

SMU at Houston — 12:30 p.m. EST

SMU stands as the very last team in the tournament, per DeCourcy, with one final opportunity for a résumé-boosting win this regular season against Houston. The Mustangs swept fellow bubble team Memphis and knocked off Houston in Dallas earlier this month.

Houston has looked much more vulnerable in recent weeks, dropping an additional game to Memphis and narrowly defeating Wichita State. An elite road win here would place SMU solidly into the field, so root for Houston to hold serve at home.

Illiinois at Michigan — 2 p.m. EST

Michigan’s season seemed destined for a tailspin after head coach Juwan Howard received a season-ending suspension for striking a Wisconsin assistant. Interim coach and long-time St. Joe’s boss Phil Martelli took over seamlessly, however, and led the Wolverines to an impressive home victory over Rutgers.

Michigan temporarily played itself off the bubble, currently sitting as an 11-seed in DeCourcy's latest bracket. A win over the high-flying Illini would go a long way for the Wolverines' tournament chances. Root for the Illini to complete the season-sweep over UM and keep pressure on the Wolverines.

Indiana at Minnesota — 6 p.m. EST

Indiana finally ended a very untimely five-game losing streak Thursday with a home win over Maryland. However, that skid dropped the Hoosiers to DeCourcy’s first team out of the field.

The Hoosiers have struggled mightily away from Assembly Hall this season, posting a 2-8 record in true road games. The Gophers have remained competitive despite a disappointing season, recently losing by just one to Wisconsin. Root for Minnesota to knock off the Hoosiers and possibly remove Mike Woodson’s squad from contention.

