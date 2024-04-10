College Basketball
USC's Isaiah Collier declares for NBA Draft after one season
USC's Isaiah Collier declares for NBA Draft after one season

Published Apr. 10, 2024

Isaiah Collier is leaving Southern California after one season to enter the NBA Draft.

The Trojans announced his decision Wednesday on their X page.

"Congratulations Zay and good luck in your next chapter!" the post read.

Collier averaged 16.3 points — second-best on the team — and 2.9 rebounds while starting 26 of the 27 games in which he appeared. He shot 49% from the floor and 67% from the free-throw line for the Trojans, who were 15-18 overall. He missed six games after having right hand surgery in January.

Collier was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 Team.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Atlanta came to USC as the top-ranked recruit in the nation last year out of Wheeler High in Georgia.

Collier is the latest departure from the program. Coach Andy Enfield left recently to take the SMU job and fellow freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced he was declaring for the draft while at the same time entering the transfer portal. Junior Kobe Johnson transferred to crosstown rival UCLA.

Eric Musselman was hired from Arkansas last week to replace Enfield. Collier attended his introductory news conference.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Basketball
National Basketball Association
USC Trojans
