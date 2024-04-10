USC's Isaiah Collier declares for NBA Draft after one season
Isaiah Collier is leaving Southern California after one season to enter the NBA Draft.
The Trojans announced his decision Wednesday on their X page.
"Congratulations Zay and good luck in your next chapter!" the post read.
Collier averaged 16.3 points — second-best on the team — and 2.9 rebounds while starting 26 of the 27 games in which he appeared. He shot 49% from the floor and 67% from the free-throw line for the Trojans, who were 15-18 overall. He missed six games after having right hand surgery in January.
Collier was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 Team.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Atlanta came to USC as the top-ranked recruit in the nation last year out of Wheeler High in Georgia.
Collier is the latest departure from the program. Coach Andy Enfield left recently to take the SMU job and fellow freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced he was declaring for the draft while at the same time entering the transfer portal. Junior Kobe Johnson transferred to crosstown rival UCLA.
Eric Musselman was hired from Arkansas last week to replace Enfield. Collier attended his introductory news conference.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 March Madness betting recap: 'The public had a field day'
UConn's dominant title run proves that Huskies do 'run college basketball'
Is UConn the greatest college basketball program of all time?
-
2025 March Madness odds: Duke opens as early favorites; Huskies move up
Dan Hurley joins coaches denying interest in Kentucky job following UConn title
John Calipari confirms Kentucky departure; set to become next Arkansas coach
-
UConn students celebrate into the early morning after second straight title
Will Bronny James stay in the NBA Draft?: 'It all depends on what the Lakers do this year'
Purdue's Zach Edey laid it all out in the title game. It wasn't enough to top UConn
-
2024 March Madness betting recap: 'The public had a field day'
UConn's dominant title run proves that Huskies do 'run college basketball'
Is UConn the greatest college basketball program of all time?
-
2025 March Madness odds: Duke opens as early favorites; Huskies move up
Dan Hurley joins coaches denying interest in Kentucky job following UConn title
John Calipari confirms Kentucky departure; set to become next Arkansas coach
-
UConn students celebrate into the early morning after second straight title
Will Bronny James stay in the NBA Draft?: 'It all depends on what the Lakers do this year'
Purdue's Zach Edey laid it all out in the title game. It wasn't enough to top UConn