College Basketball
UCLA's Mick Cronin: Bruins' status as 'lame duck' impacts NCAA seeding
College Basketball

UCLA's Mick Cronin: Bruins' status as 'lame duck' impacts NCAA seeding

21 mins ago

The Division I men’s basketball committee revealed its top 16 teams for next month’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday, and UCLA coach Mick Cronin found his team’s current seed to be "comical."

Top-ranked Alabama was voted as the committee’s top overall seed. No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Purdue and No. 5 Kansas were selected as No. 1 seeds — for now.

No. 8 Arizona was chosen as the sixth overall seed, while fourth-ranked UCLA was eighth. The Pac-12 rivals will meet March 4 in their regular-season finale. The Wildcats beat the Bruins 58-52 last month.

"If you ask my one-word answer on that ranking — comical," a straight-faced Cronin said after the Bruins routed California 78-43 on Saturday night. "I’m going to try not to laugh."

ADVERTISEMENT

Cronin attributed the Bruins’ projected seed to last summer’s announcement that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024.

"When we left the Pac-12, it cost a lot of people millions of dollars and there was going to be fallout, and I think it’s a direct result," he said. "I had nothing to do with us leaving the league, but you deal with the fallout being a lame duck."

The committee placed the 16 teams into the four regions. The Bruins (23-4 overall, 14-2 Pac-12) landed in the East Regional, to be played in New York, along with Purdue, No. 11 overall seed Iowa State and No. 14 overall seed Marquette.

Meanwhile, Arizona (24-4, 13-4) was placed in the West, to be played in Las Vegas, with Kansas, No. 12 seed Kansas State and No. 15 seed Gonzaga.

"A couple years ago we proved your seed doesn’t matter," Cronin said.

In 2021, the 11th-seeded Bruins reached the Final Four before losing in overtime to Gonzaga in the national semifinals.

UCLA’s leading scorer, Jaime Jaquez Jr., said he wasn’t aware the preview bracket had been announced.

"I’ll wait for the final bracket to be excited or not excited," he said. "Probably excited."

The bracket preview show aired on CBS.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is March 12.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
UCLA Bruins
Pac-12
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College basketball's top 16: Who will stay there, who can get in?
College Basketball

College basketball's top 16: Who will stay there, who can get in?

2 hours ago
Houston back at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for third time this season
College Basketball

Houston back at No. 1 in AP Top 25 for third time this season

5 hours ago
2023 College Basketball Power Rankings: 3 teams have risen above the pack
College Basketball

2023 College Basketball Power Rankings: 3 teams have risen above the pack

7 hours ago
Michigan State finds respite on court after heart-wrenching week
College Basketball

Michigan State finds respite on court after heart-wrenching week

1 day ago
College basketball moments: Michigan bests Michigan State in emotional game
College Basketball

College basketball moments: Michigan bests Michigan State in emotional game

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes