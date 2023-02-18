College Basketball
Mike Brey to continue coaching after tenure with Notre Dame ends
College Basketball

Mike Brey to continue coaching after tenure with Notre Dame ends

1 hour ago

Mike Brey isn't retiring from coaching just yet.

Less than a month after announcing that he'll be stepping down from his post at Notre Dame at season's end, Brey said that he'll still be coaching in the future. 

"[I’m] definitely not done coaching," Brey shared Monday.

Brey, who turns 64 in March, coached the Irish for the last 23 seasons, winning 481 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball and led the Irish to 13 NCAA tournament appearances. He won 15 tournament games, tying the school record. Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and went on to reach back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016. 

He was named Big East coach of the year three times and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league.

However, Notre Dame hasn't been as good over the past few seasons. The Irish are in the midst of their third losing season in five years, holding a 10-15 record and checking in at the bottom of the ACC rankings.

Brey's statement Monday leaves room for interpretation, as he could help coach Notre Dame in a different role or coach basketball in a variety of other capacities moving forward.

Prior to heading to South Bend in 2000, Brey was the head coach at Delaware. He went 99-52 with the Blue Hens and helped guide them to two NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons. 

He also served as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski's staff at Duke for eight seasons.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College basketball moments: Michigan hosts Michigan State in wake of tragedy
College Basketball

College basketball moments: Michigan hosts Michigan State in wake of tragedy

12 mins ago
College basketball HQ: Big win shows Kansas is capable of defending title
College Basketball

College basketball HQ: Big win shows Kansas is capable of defending title

1 hour ago
College basketball highlights: Providence tops Nova; UConn men, women win
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Providence tops Nova; UConn men, women win

1 hour ago
2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: UConn, Gonzaga move up; UNC on the bubble
College Basketball

2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: UConn, Gonzaga move up; UNC on the bubble

20 hours ago
What to watch for in Michigan State-Michigan, Seton Hall-UConn, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Michigan State-Michigan, Seton Hall-UConn, more on FOX

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes