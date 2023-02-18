College Basketball Mike Brey to continue coaching after tenure with Notre Dame ends 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Mike Brey isn't retiring from coaching just yet.

Less than a month after announcing that he'll be stepping down from his post at Notre Dame at season's end, Brey said that he'll still be coaching in the future.

"[I’m] definitely not done coaching," Brey shared Monday.

Brey, who turns 64 in March, coached the Irish for the last 23 seasons, winning 481 games.

He is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball and led the Irish to 13 NCAA tournament appearances. He won 15 tournament games, tying the school record. Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and went on to reach back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.

He was named Big East coach of the year three times and won 146 conference games, which still ranks fifth all-time in the league.

However, Notre Dame hasn't been as good over the past few seasons. The Irish are in the midst of their third losing season in five years, holding a 10-15 record and checking in at the bottom of the ACC rankings.

Brey's statement Monday leaves room for interpretation, as he could help coach Notre Dame in a different role or coach basketball in a variety of other capacities moving forward.

Prior to heading to South Bend in 2000, Brey was the head coach at Delaware. He went 99-52 with the Blue Hens and helped guide them to two NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons.

He also served as an assistant on Mike Krzyzewski's staff at Duke for eight seasons.

