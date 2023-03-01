College Basketball Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending torn ACL Published Mar. 1, 2023 5:56 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The initial fears have been realized for Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, as the team announced on Wednesday that he has suffered a torn ACL.

"The Tennessee basketball family joins all of Vol nation in lifting up Zakai with love and support," part of Tennessee's statement read. "We know — beyond all doubt — that Zakai will use this challenge to author an inspiring comeback story. He'll have our boundless backing every step of the way."

Zeigler was injured in the first half of Tennessee's victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night, going down in agony holding his knee. He was helped off the floor and didn't return.

The sophomore guard was averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 37.5% from the field, 31.1% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free-throw line this season. It was announced on Tuesday that Zeigler is a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.

Zeigler posted a positive message on his recovery on Twitter.

No. 12 Tennessee is 22-8 (11-6 in SEC play) this season, good for fourth in the SEC.

