College Basketball
St. John's to have nearly full roster available for Tuesday's opener
College Basketball

St. John's to have nearly full roster available for Tuesday's opener

Updated Nov. 3, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

The Rick Pitino Era at St. John's starts in four days, and we now know that it will begin with the Red Storm having nearly its full complement of players with encouraging news that the Hall of Famer shared Friday. 

After a preseason that's featured bumps in the road on the injury front in Queens, Pitino announced that senior star Jordan Dingle (hand), All-Big East Preseason First Team selection Joel Soriano (calf) and impact transfer Cruz Davis (hand) will all be available when the Johnnies open their 2023-24 campaign hosting Stony Brook on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).  

UMass sophomore transfer RJ Luis (11.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG last year) is still working his back from a hand injury and will not play in the opener.  

Dingle did not appear in the preseason exhibition games against Rutgers or Division II school Pace, and is regarded as the potential leading scorer for this team after averaging over 23 points per game at Penn last season. Soriano, the starting center for SJU who was second in the country with 25 double-doubles last season, can't be overstated for what his role will be for the Red Storm this year and there's a lot of buzz around what Pitino, an elite player-developer, can do with the big man. Davis, a 6-foot-3 guard who followed Pitino from Iona, was a unanimous selection to the All-MAAC Rookie Team last year and averaged 6.5 points per game.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The 71-year-old Pitino, who was the first college basketball coach to take three different schools (Providence, Kentucky, Louisville) to the Final Four, will open his 36th season as an NCAA head coach next week.  

The Red Storm are ranked 20th in my FOX College Hoops Preseason Top 25

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
St. John's Red Storm
College Basketball
Big East
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game

Cowboys-Eagles preview: Analysis, predictions on the weekend's best NFL game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes