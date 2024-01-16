College Basketball St. John's coach Rick Pitino out for game vs. Seton Hall due to Covid-19 Published Jan. 16, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

St. John's head coach Rick Pitino will miss Tuesday's game against Seton Hall (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App) due to Covid, the school announced.

Associate head coach Steve Maisello will assume head coach duties in Pitino's place.

St. John's is 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Big East play in their first season under Pitino, the 71-year-old longtime college and NBA coach and New York City native who took over the program after the end of last season. Seton Hall is also 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Big East play in their second season under Shaheen Holloway.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience St. John's Red Storm Seton Hall Pirates Big East

share