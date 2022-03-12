College Basketball Rutgers, TCU, San Diego State headline Andy Katz's upset tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

With Selection Sunday quickly approaching, fans are beginning to scout out potential Cinderella teams poised to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 12 teams had punched their tickets to the Big Dance by winning their respective conference tournaments. That includes the likes of Murray State and South Dakota State, both of whom finished undefeated in conference play.

Heading into the final stretch of conference tournament championships, Andy Katz released his latest set of tiers, which features his favorite Cinderella picks in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Check out Katz’s thoughts on each team below:

Tier 1

Rutgers: "Scarlet Knights certainly have the goods with Cliff Omoruyi, Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. I don't care what seed they are, they can win a game or two and advance to the Sweet 16."

TCU: "Had a big win over Baylor in the Big 12 tournament. They've already beaten Kansas this season. With Mike Miles they certainly could pull off an upset or two to get to the Sweet 16."

San Diego State: "Matt Bradley, that transfer from Cal, is a big shot-maker."

San Francisco: "They gave Gonzaga a really strong game In the semifinals of the WCC tournament. They have great guard play with Jamaree Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz they certainly can cause problems for teams."

Tier 2

Chattanooga: "David Jean-Baptiste with that buzzer beater over Furman in overtime [to get to the tournament.]"

Murray State: "KJ Williams. Remember that name."

South Dakota State: "They won 21 in a row to win the Summit."

Loyola Chicago: The champs of the [Missouri Valley Conference] are a very experienced team. They certainly can win a game or two."

Tier 3

Mountain West: "Out of the Mountain West, look out for Boise State and Colorado State."

Davidson: "And Davidson out of the A-10, assuming the Wildcast are in."

Kent State: "If they get out of the MAC, they're on a great tear to end the season."

Tier 4

Bryant: "They may be a 16 [seed] but look out for them. Peter Kiss, former Rutgers player, is a big-time scorer. He certainly could do some damage for the Bryant Bulldogs out of the NEC."

Colgate: "Very disciplined team led by Matt Langel out of the Patriot League. They certainly could win a game and be a surprise team in the NCAA Tournament."

