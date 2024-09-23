College Basketball Pac-12 reportedly in talks with Gonzaga; targeting Utah State, UNLV Published Sep. 23, 2024 4:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pac-12 is in discussions with basketball powerhouse Gonzaga to join the rebuilding conference in 2026, according to multiple reports. The Action Network reported that Gonzaga had agreed to join the conference, while CBS Sports and The Athletic later reported that while discussions are ongoing, no deal had been reached as of Monday afternoon.

The Pac-12 is also targeting Mountain West schools UNLV and Utah State, according to The Associated Press, as it pivots away from a group of American Athletic Conference schools that announced they remain committed to their current league.

Memphis, Tulane, South Florida, UTSA and the American Athletic Conference released a statement that made no mention of the Pac-12, but alluded to being recruited to leave the conference amid rumors connecting several of those schools to the rebuilding Pac-12.

"While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other," the schools said. "Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes, and build the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch two weeks ago by landing Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment.

The Pac-12 needs at least two more members in all sports to reach the eight required to be a recognized conference with access to NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff in 2026. Gonzaga discontinued its football program in 1941, so the addition of the Bulldogs — who boast one of the most successful collegiate men's basketball programs of the past 20 years — would not count towards the Pac-12's re-qualification for the CFP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share