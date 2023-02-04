College Basketball No. 21 Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis beat No. 1 Purdue, Zach Edey 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 25 points and Jalen Hood-Schifino delivered the clinching basket on a dunk with two seconds left as No. 21 Indiana beat No. 1 Purdue, 79-74, on Saturday.

Zach Edey finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds for Purdue.

The Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) have won both of their home games against their archrival under second-year coach Mike Woodson. This was Indiana’s fourth total win at Assembly Hall over a top-ranked team.

A roaring, raucous crowd that stayed on its feet most of the game wasted no time storming the court after the final buzzer sounded. Hood-Schifino had 16 points for the Hoosiers, who have won six of seven.

Fans storm the court after Indiana's takedown

The Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2) trailed by 16 points in the first half. They had held 24 consecutive opponents to 70 or fewer points before the Hoosiers ended that streak.

Still, the 7-foot-4 Edey had Purdue in a position to win late. He opened the second half by scoring eight of the Boilermakers’ first 10 points to cut a 15-point halftime deficit to nine.

Edey then scored the final six points in a 12-4 spurt that cut the deficit to 67-65 with 5:40 to play.

The Boilermakers closed to 71-70 on Braden Smith’s driving layup with 2:03 left. But Race Thompson made two free throws, Hood-Schifino scored on a layup and Trey Galloway made two more free throws.

Hood-Schifino closed it out with the breakaway dunk off a perfectly designed inbound pass.

Even on an uncharacteristic day, the Boilermakers showed why they are the nation’s top team. Facing their archrival, on the road, and down by double digits most of the first half, Edey almost single-handedly brought them back.

The Hoosiers did everything they needed to do early — making shots, ramping up the pace and making life difficult for the Boilermakers in general — and they still struggled to close it out. But they showed their mettle and why they were the preseason pick to win the Big Ten.

Purdue began Saturday as the only Division I men's college basketball team with one loss, so a second loss may not necessarily knock them out of the top spot, especially with a close loss on the road against another ranked team. Indiana, which reappeared in the AP Top 25, last week solidified its ranking and may even move up despite losing at Maryland earlier in the week.

