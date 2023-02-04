College Basketball
Rutgers bests Michigan State at MSG: College hoops on FOX
College Basketball

Rutgers bests Michigan State at MSG: College hoops on FOX

37 mins ago

It's a full day of men's college basketball on FOX — and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Kicking things off, Rutgers downed Michigan State in a riveting Big Ten showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Next, Illinois (16-6) faces Iowa (14-8). That will be followed by No. 16 Xavier (18-5) playing host to St. John's (14-9) in Cincinnati. Rounding out FOX's Saturday action is Villanova (10-12) battling Creighton (14-8).

Here are the top plays!

Illinois at Iowa

Stay tuned for highlights!

FINAL: Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55

Tough to gain momentum in the Big Ten

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked to assess his team before the game, calling it "confusing" and explaining that it has been tough for the Spartans to gain a foothold because the Big Ten "is so amazing."

"It gets so confusing because you don't realize how good all the teams are," he said, "… but also nobody's maybe elite except for Purdue. And they are elite."

A story of tragedy narrowly averted

In the lead-up to Michigan State-Rutgers, we tell the touching story of former Spartans assistant Mike Garland, who narrowly avoided tragedy thanks to the help of two complete strangers.

Said Izzo: "My friend is living because of these two guys."

A battle on the court

Mowat Mag gave the Scarlet Knights and early lead with a corner 3.

Nope!

AJ Hoggard flew in to deny Rutgers what looked like would be an easy basket.

From DEEP!

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, and Tyson Walker put the Spartans up with an NBA-range 3-pointer. Michigan State held a 25-19 lead at the half behind Walker's seven points. The Spartans held Rutgers to just 7-for-29 shooting (24.1%) from the field.

Up high, down hard! 

Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi led the NCAA in dunks last season, and he showed why early in the second half with this booming jam off a nice alley-oop setup from Paul Mulcahy.

We'll take that!

The game was of tale of two halves for the Scarlet Knights, and Rutgers propelled ahead on the scoreboard courtesy of this pretty 3 from Caleb McConnell.

St. John’s at Xavier (5 p.m. ET)

College Basketball
Women's College Basketball
