College Basketball
Iowa sniffs out Illinois student prank ahead of Saturday's game
College Basketball

Iowa sniffs out Illinois student prank ahead of Saturday's game

4 hours ago

It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it.

The Illinois student spirit group "Orange Krush" had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.

Iowa issued a refund for $5,400 and donated the 200 tickets to the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids.

Iowa Athletics tweeted that when it contacted the Champaign Boys and Girls Club about the order, it was obvious the club did not buy the tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When contacting the individual who made the original ticket order," the statement said, "they admitted to falsely ordering tickets under the non-profit organization."

That person was Kilton Rauman, an Illinois senior and vice president of Illini Pride, the umbrella organization for Orange Krush.

Rauman said Thursday the group routinely uses an assumed identity to buy tickets for its annual road trip to an opponent arena. The reason, he said, is that he would expect an order from a group that cheers for the visitor and heckles the home team would be rejected.

For last year’s trip to Purdue, he said, he successfully bought 50 tickets for a group of "Boy Scouts." He said he also has bought tickets for a "family reunion."

"In the past we’ve been turned away for ordering under Orange Krush, which is completely understandable," Rauman said. "I don’t think our athletic department would want to sell to a group of 200 kids from the Paint Crew at Purdue."

Rauman said he called Iowa in September to order discounted group tickets for "a Boys and Girls Club." The purchase went through in October and the tickets arrived at the mailing address for the Illinois athletic department, where Illinois Pride has its headquarters.

"I was shocked that it worked," he said.

Well, it worked until Wednesday. That’s when Iowa notified Rauman the ticket barcodes would not scan and that a refund had been issued. Iowa declined to comment beyond its statement.

In retrospect, Rauman said, the Champaign mailing address attached to a large ticket order should have made Iowa suspicious before this week. Because of the late notice, he said, Orange Krush lost $6,000 having to cancel charter busses.

"Obviously, it did not pan out how we were hoping," Rauman said. "There was no malice behind it."

Reporting done by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Big East breakdown: Who will win this four-horse race?
College Basketball

Big East breakdown: Who will win this four-horse race?

1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Projections: Top seeds unchanged; Texas makes big jump
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections: Top seeds unchanged; Texas makes big jump

2 days ago
Bubble Watch 2023: Oregon, Florida among teams with work to do
College Basketball

Bubble Watch 2023: Oregon, Florida among teams with work to do

2 days ago
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2
College Basketball

Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Tennessee up to No. 2

3 days ago
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
College Basketball

Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes