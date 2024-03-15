College Basketball
Michigan fires men's basketball coach Juwan Howard after five seasons
Michigan fires men's basketball coach Juwan Howard after five seasons

Updated Mar. 15, 2024 3:40 p.m. ET

The Michigan Wolverines announced Friday that head coach Juwan Howard won't return for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. 

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Michigan was eliminated on Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament by Penn State, capping off an 8-24 (3-17 in Big Ten play) season that saw it finish last in the conference. It will be the second consecutive season that Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines went a combined 87-72 under Howard from 2019-24. They reached the NCAA Tournament twice, making two Sweet 16s and one Elite 8.

Howard played for Michigan and was part of its iconic "Fab Five." Two of Howard's sons, Jett and Jace, played for him at Michigan.

