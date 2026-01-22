Men's College Basketball Preview: 5 Best Games to Watch this Weekend

No college football? No problem.

The guys on the hardwood are picking right up where Indiana and Miami left off.

And this weekend, there are at least a handful of must-watch games that every fan and bettor should have on their radar.

Here's a look ahead at some of the most exciting matchups on the upcoming college basketball slate, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 23.

(All Times ET)

Friday, Jan. 23

Ohio State @ No. 3 Michigan (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -15.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Ohio State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1600 favorite to win; Ohio State +900 underdog to win

O/U: 163.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Michigan has made it to the end of January with only one loss on its record. The 17-1 Wolverines are not only the No. 3 team in the country, but they're first on the oddsboard at +400 to cut down the final net at the end of the season. UM's only blemish came on Jan. 10 when Big Blue fell 91-88 to the Badgers. One of the Wolverines' best wins of the season was their 101-61 victory over Gonzaga back on Nov. 26.

Saturday, Jan. 25

No. 7 Nebraska vs. Minnesota (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Nebraska -6.5 (Nebraska favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Nebraska -298 favorite to win; Minnesota +240 underdog to win

O/U: 136.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Cornhuskers are ranked No. 7 in the country. But unlike Michigan, they're long shots to win it all at +4000, and that's despite being perfect at 19-0. Nebraska is facing off against a 10-9 Minnesota team that has lost four straight, including a thrilling, 82-74 overtime defeat at Ohio State on Jan. 20.

Villanova vs. No. 2 UConn (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: UConn -9.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Villanova covers)

Moneyline: UConn -500 favorite to win; Villanova +380 underdog to win

O/U: 134.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The 18-1 Huskies are making a case for themselves on the title oddsboard and in the rankings. They're No. 2 in the country and third in championship futures at +950. Solo Ball leads the team in scoring (14.1 PPG), while Silas Demary leads in assists (6.1) and steals (1.8). Villanova (15-4), on the other hand, is 3-2 in its last five games but comes into this matchup with a convincing 66-51 win over Georgetown on Jan. 21.

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 4 Purdue (3 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Purdue -2.5 (Purdue favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Purdue -162 favorite to win; Illinois +136 underdog to win

O/U: 150.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Boilermakers enter this game on the heels of a shocking upset at the hands of UCLA — a 69-67 loss that has shaken up the Big Ten. The L for Purdue could impact its chances to get a double-bye in the conference tournament in March. When the Boilermakers take on the Illini, a player to watch is Purdue's Braden Smith. He leads the team in points (14.5), assists (9.1) and steals (1.9). He's also third on the Wooden Award oddsboard at +900. On the other side is a feisty 16-3 Illinois team that hasn't lost a game since Dec. 13.

Utah @ No. 13 BYU (5:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

O/U: N/A

What to know: The Cougars were on an epic winning streak, with their last loss coming on Nov. 15. That was until No. 15 Texas Tech stepped onto the court. The Red Raiders handed BYU its second loss of the season on Jan. 17, getting past the Cougs 84-71. Can BYU bounce back after a week-long break? If so, the Cougars will need a big game from AJ Dybantsa, the freshman forward who's averaging 22.5 points and sits second on the Wooden Award board at +550.