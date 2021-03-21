College Basketball
College Basketball

March Madness 2021 Day 3 gambling recap: Loyola upsets Illinois, more

33 mins ago

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament started off with a bang for sports fans and sports bettors alike.

Of course, we did give you a heads-up that Loyola was a live underdog versus Illinois – and we hope you took the advice (as well as our tips on how to bet every single second-round game).

But either way, as Day 3 of March Madness continues, here are live updates on the spreads, moneylines, total score over/unders and more on all eight games, in the order they're being played.

TRENDS THROUGH FIRST 33 GAMES PLAYED*
Spread: Underdogs are 17-15 against the spread, with one "pick 'em" (where the spread was 0).
Moneyline: Favorites are 19-10 outright, with one "pick 'em" and three games not on the board.
Total over/under: 20 games have gone "Under" the scoring total, 12 games have gone "Over," and there has been one "Push" (where the final score landed exactly on the over/under).
*VCU vs. Oregon in the first round was canceled due to COVID protocols, with Oregon advancing

No. 8 Loyola 71, No. 1 Illinois 58
Spread: Loyola (+7) covers by winning outright and also would have covered if it lost by fewer than 7 points.
Moneylines: Loyola (+240) wins; a $10 wager on Loyola would have won $24, plus your $10 back. Illinois was a -295 underdog.
Total over/under: UNDER 133.5 total points scored (129 combined points)

Loyola's +240 moneyline odds implied approximately a 30% chance of knocking off Illinois. The odds of a double-digit win over the 1-seed would have been much, much longer (as high as +2200, according to our insights).

No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63
Spread: Baylor (-6.5) covers by winning by more than 6.5 points (13).
Moneylines: Baylor (-275) wins; a $10 wager on Baylor would have won $3.64, plus your $10 back. Wisconsin was a +210 underdog.
Total over/under: OVER 136.5 total points scored (139 combined points)

Baylor bettors ended up sweating this one quite a bit more than a 13-point win would indicate, as Wisconsin was within nine with under a minute to play.

No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse (5:15 p.m. ET)
Spread: West Virginia -4
Moneylines: West Virginia -182; Syracuse +140
Total over/under: 147.5 total points scored

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (6:10 p.m. ET)
Spread: Texas Tech -2
Moneylines: Texas Tech -138; Arkansas +110
Total over/under: 140.5 total points scored

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers (7:10 p.m. ET)
Spread: Houston -7
Moneylines: Houston -350; Rutgers +260
Total over/under: 131.5 total points scored

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (7:45 p.m. ET)
Spread: Florida -8.5
Moneylines: Florida -370; Oral Roberts +295
Total over/under: 148 total points scored

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 13 North Texas (8:45 p.m. ET)
Spread: Villanova -6.5
Moneylines: Villanova -270; North Texas +220
Total over/under: 126.5 total points scored

No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State (9:40 p.m. ET)
Spread: Oklahoma State -6
Moneylines: Oklahoma State -250; Oregon State +205
Total over/under: 142 total points scored

