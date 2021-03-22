College Basketball
College Basketball

March Madness Top Moments: Second Round, Day 2

4 hours ago

Welcome to Monday Madness.

This March has been no stranger to surprises, and with plenty of spots still up for grabs in the Sweet 16, expect an entertaining Monday slate.

The day kicked off with 7-seed Oregon upsetting 2-seed Iowa. The Ducks kept the Pac-12's win streak rolling, as the conference’s five entrants are undefeated in the tournament.

Here are the top moments and plays from Monday's second-round games.

No. 7 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
Result: Oregon wins 95-80

Bird-on-bird crime

Can a Duck dunk on a Hawkeye? Is a Hawkeye a bird?

The answer was yes.

Forecast: raining buckets.

Luka legend

National Player of the Year candidate Luka Garza balled out, finishing with 36 points and 8 rebounds, showing the extra effort with multiple and-1s in the loss.

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Result: TBD

Reaves is fo' real

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves wasn't frightened by a little defense.

Speaking of defense, check out Reaves' brick wall of a screen on the other end.

Big-time block

This rejection from behind was absolutely savage.

Both ends

Gonzaga was impossible to defend in transition, as steals and blocks turned into immediate points for the Bulldogs.

Keep checking back for more top plays throughout the day!

