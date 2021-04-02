College Basketball The Numbers: Gonzaga's undefeated run to the Final Four 30 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

They came, they saw, and they're still conquering.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs began the season as the No. 1 team in the nation, ended the regular season as the No. 1 team in the nation and haven't lost a single game en route to the Final Four.

In other words, they've been as dominant as dominant can be.

Here are The Numbers that define the Zags' run to the national semifinals:

38: The number of NCAA Tournament wins for Gonzaga, which is fourth-most of any team that has not won a national championship, trailing only the tallies of Oklahoma, Purdue and Illinois.

34: Consecutive wins by Gonzaga (dating to last season), the longest streak in program history and one win from moving into the top 10 longest winning streaks in Division I men's basketball history.

29: The number of double-digit wins for Gonzaga this season, as the Zags have recorded only one win by fewer than 10. (They defeated then-No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Dec. 2.) The Zags have won 27 consecutive games by double digits.

7: Undefeated national champions in the NCAA Tournament era (since 1939). Gonzaga is looking to become the eighth team to have a perfect season and the first since Indiana won the 1976 national championship to finish 32-0.

5: Consecutive 30-win seasons for Gonzaga, an NCAA men’s record. Gonzaga was previously tied with Kansas and Villanova, which each recorded four consecutive 30-win seasons. Memphis also had four consecutive such seasons, but its 2008 season was vacated.

24.0: Gonzaga’s average margin of victory in this year's tournament, which would be the highest of all time. The current record is held by the 1967 UCLA Bruins, who finished the tournament with an average margin of victory of 23.8.

3: The number of times the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament has gone on to win the national championship since the selection committee began awarding a No. 1 overall seed in 2004. The other winners were the 2007 Florida Gators, the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats and the 2013 Louisville Cardinals.

0: The number of men's basketball national championships won by schools from the state of Washington.

0: The number of undefeated national champions in men’s basketball since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

4: The number of teams that have entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated but failed to win the national championship since Indiana recorded its perfect season in 1975-76 (1978-79 Indiana State, 1990-91 UNLV, 2013-14 Wichita State, 2014-15 Kentucky).

54.9%: Gonzaga’s field-goal percentage this season, which is the best in the country.

63.7%: Gonzaga’s 2-point field-goal percentage this season, which is the best in the country.

91.6: Points per game scored by Gonzaga this season, which is the most in the country. Second is Colgate, with a scoring average of 85.2 points per game.

6: Gonzaga is the sixth team to win each of its first four NCAA Tournament games by 15-plus points since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams. The most recent team to do so was the 2004 UConn Huskies, who went on to win the national championship.

96.8%: Gonzaga’s winning percentage the past two seasons, which is by far the best in the country.

122.2: Gonzaga’s offensive rating, which is the best in the country.

1: Teams to win a national championship while spending the entire season at No. 1 in the AP Poll since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams. The 1991-92 Duke Blue Devils are the only team to do it.

For more up-to-date news on all things Gonzaga basketball, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic College Basketball Gonzaga Bulldogs