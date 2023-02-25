College Basketball College basketball highlights: Indiana, Villanova pull off huge upsets Updated Feb. 25, 2023 10:03 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Another Saturday meant another action-packed college hoops slate on FOX and FS1!

We've had you covered with all the action, starting with Villanova's crucial Big East win over No. 19 Creighton in Philadelphia, followed by No. 4 UConn's road comeback to beat DePaul in women's hoops.

Closing things out, men's basketball was back in the spotlight with No. 17 Indiana going on the road to take down regional rival No. 5 Purdue, while No. 10 Marquette narrowly escaped DePaul at home.

Here are the top moments!

No. 17 Indiana 79, No. 5 Purdue 71

Here we go!

Purdue went on a 6-0 run to kick things off. Indiana found a rhythm soon after, thanks to efforts from Trey Galloway.

Too smooth

The Hoosiers pulled within two points early, but Purdue's Ethan Morton widened the gap once again with this 3-pointer.

Star power

Zach Edey made back-to-back jumpers to make it a seven-point game, 17-10, midway through the first half.

Heating up

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino went on a tear in the first half, closing the gap significantly and making it a one-point game, 23-24, with 8:14 to play before the break.

The Hoosiers continued to heat up, pulling within four points at halftime, 38-34.

Fired up!

Indiana went on a 12-0 run in the second half that helped build the beginning of a potential comeback win on the road.

Upset alert!

Hood-Schifino continued to lead his team in the second half, as Indiana kept its foot on the gas until the game's final moments. In the end, the visiting Hoosiers were able to pull off a wild come-from-behind victory, 79-71.

No. 10 Marquette 90, DePaul 84

Showing up in style

Marquette was first to strike in this one, as Kam Jones nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to set the tone early.

On a roll!

Jones couldn't be stopped as the first half continued, draining another 3 early on.

Returning the favor

Jalen Terry answered with a much-needed strike, as DePaul went to work trying to attack Marquette's lead.

No slowing down

Marquette went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to make it a 20-point game, 37-17, with 3:24 to play before the half.

The Golden Eagles continued to pour it on as the first half winded down, carrying a commanding double-digit lead into the break, 49-28. Marquette shot 52.8% in the first half, including 52.4% from distance, while DePaul shot just 42.9%.

More of the same

Jones picked up right where he left off, as Marquette continued to make one big play after another in the second half.

Fighters

DePaul continued to give an all-out effort as the second half went on, coming up with buckets when it mattered most and denying Marquette midway through the frame.

Eyes on the prize

DePaul roared back in the second half to pull within four points, 86-82, with 15 seconds remaining in the game. In the end, it wasn't enough to spark a comeback, and Marquette narrowly escaped with the win, 90-84.

Villanova 79, No. 19 Creighton 67

Back and forth we go

Villanova tied it up early when Eric Dixon dropped it in after a nice pass. He had eight points early.

Off the screen!

Senior guard Justin Moore drilled a 3-pointer, as Villanova pushed the lead to 20-12 midway through the first half.

Livin' lavish

There's something lovable about seeing a lefty stroke it the way Dixon does from deep, and he knocked in a pretty trey to extend Nova's lead to double digits.

The big fella, whose hometown is less than 20 miles from Villanova, exploded in the first half, knocking down shot after shot en route to 18 points. The Wildcats led 38-24 after 20 minutes.

Villanova's Eric Dixon dazzles with a career-high 31 points vs. Creighton Eric Dixon's 31-point performance lifts 'Nova to upset over No. 19 Creighton.

Up high, down hard

If Creighton was going to claw its way back into the matchup, Ryan Kalkbrenner was critical to that pursuit.

He got things going early in the second half with this easy deuce on a lob.

Flexing

Creighton climbed within 12 points midway through the second half on this tough and-1 finish by Arthur Kaluma.

Cam the closer

In the end, Cam Whitmore helped the Wildcats finish things off.

The outing was a strong display from a Villanova squad primed to make a push as March draws closer.

No. 4 UConn 72, DePaul 69 (W)

Spraying!

At 6-foot-5, UConn's Dorka Juhasz is the tallest player on the Huskies' roster, and she just so happens to be a capable shooter from deep.

She put her shooting skill on display in the first quarter, cashing in for 10 points, to key UConn's early lead.

Sticking around

DePaul matched the Huskies' energy throughout the first half, though, hitting an array of tough shots to keep things close.

The score was even at 37-all after two quarters.

Barrage!

Both teams continued to scorch the nets in the second half, and the matchup remained tight early in the third quarter, guided by the streaky shooting of both programs.

Finding a rhythm

But it was DePaul that grabbed momentum going into the fourth period, keyed by a strong finish inside by KeKe Rimmer.

More of Morrow

Aneesah Morrow put up 19 points through three quarters for the Blue Demons, and she continued her tirade in the fourth, keeping her team ahead with difficult shots like this one.

Now's my time!

DePaul led by four with just over two minutes to play, but the Huskies went on an 11-4 run late in the fourth, using several clutch jumpers to capture the lead.

Lay it in!

With just seconds to play, DePaul's Anaya Peoples dashed to the rim for two to trim UConn's lead to one. Nika Muhl, who hit the huge 3 for UConn minutes earlier, knocked down two clutch free throws to extend the Huskies' lead to three.

Peoples was unable to convert her last-second attempt on the other end, and UConn came away with a massive conference win.

BEST OF THE REST:

Arizona State 89, No. 7 Arizona 88

Buzzer-beater!

There weren't many souls in McKale Memorial Center that believed Arizona State would defeat No. 7 Arizona at home, as the Sun Devils looked to inbound the ball with under three seconds remaining.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. wasn't one of them, however.

His 60-foot heave from half court found the bottom of the net to stun Arizona in ASU's biggest win of the season.

ASU stuns No. 7 Arizona as Desmond Cambridge hits half-court jumper Arizona State defeated No. 7 Arizona with a clutch half-court buzzer-beater.

Iowa 112, Michigan State 106

The stare down

Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey was clearly unhappy with game officials late in Saturday's game, as his squad trailed Michigan State 91-81 with 1:30 to play in the affair.

His silent statement towards a referee sparked a 15-5 closing run for the Hawkeyes to force overtime before the team pulled away to win 112-106.

Read more:

