College Basketball Iowa's wild comeback beats Michigan State in OT, after coach stares down ref Updated Feb. 25, 2023 4:11 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins scored Iowa’s last six points in overtime, and the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 112-106 on Saturday, capping a remarkable rally to victory.

Iowa trailed 91-78 with 1:34 remaining before catching fire from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes made 6-of-9 3-point attempts in the final minute and a half, including the last four in a row in the final 32 seconds to tie the game.

Iowa scores 23 in final 90 seconds to force OT

Perkins had two put-back baskets and two free throws as Iowa closed out the win in the final minute-plus of overtime. The Hawkeyes made 17 of 36 3-pointers in regulation but did not attempt one in overtime, instead relying on the inside game of Perkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, and the 6-foot-8 Murray, who combined to score 10 of their 11 points in the extra period.

Michigan State shot 63%, went 11-for-13 from 3-point range and added 28 of 32 free throws in regulation. The Spartans’ A.J. Hoggard went 5-for-6 from the line in the final 29 seconds and the game still went to overtime when Iowa’s Payton Sandfort hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Hawkeyes. Perkins had 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Sandfort made 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Filiip Rebraca added 18 points and Connor McCaffery scored 10.

The rally started after Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffrey was assessed a technical foul, which he responded to by calling timeout and staring down the referee who had penalized him. McCaffrey's antics drew polarizing reactions on Twitter.

However, everyone was in awe of Iowa's subsequent 10-point rally, where the Hawkeyes outscored Michigan State 15-5 over the final 40 seconds and notched 23 points over the final 90 seconds to force overtime before pulling away.

Fran McCaffery now has 125 Big Ten victories and is one shy of tying Tom Davis for the most in program history.

Iowa plays at No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday and hosts Nebraska on March 5 to close out the regular season. Michigan State plays at Nebraska on Tuesday and hosts Ohio State on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa Hawkeyes Michigan State Spartans

share