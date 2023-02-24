College Basketball Ole Miss, men's basketball coach Kermit Davis agree to part ways Updated Feb. 24, 2023 1:05 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Ole Miss and men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways, according to the university.

"We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes," athletic director Keith Carter said in a statement. "No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future."

Davis was nearing the conclusion of his fifth season as the head coach of the Rebels. He had a successful first year at the helm, guiding Ole Miss to a 20-13 mark and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019.

However, the program has struggled since that time, including this season. The Rebels currently sit at 10-18 overall and 2-13 in SEC play. The team has three games remaining this season.

"My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men's basketball program the past five years," Davis said. "We appreciate Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work."

Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Case is in his fifth season as an Ole Miss assistant after Davis named him to the staff in 2018.

"This team has fought hard all season, and we expect that to continue over these final games," Carter said. "We appreciate Coach Case stepping in during a time of transition, and he will have the full support of our administration as we close out this season."

Carter announced a national search for the Rebels' next head coach is underway.

"As we have seen in the past, Ole Miss Basketball is capable of competing for and winning championships, and we are determined to find the right leader to help us reach our greatest potential," Carter said. "Over the last 15 years, we have invested in the sport as much as any school in the country. That commitment, the passion of Rebel Nation and the opportunity to be a part of this great university makes our head coaching position a job that will attract top candidates."

