Big Ten Big Ten semifinal takeaways: Zach Edey proves too much, Purdue moves past Ohio State Updated Mar. 11, 2023 3:46 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Note: Michael Cohen is sharing takeaways on the action throughout the Big Ten Tournament.

Game 1: Purdue 80, Ohio State 66

CHICAGO — The fans behind Purdue's bench climbed to their feet with 38.9 seconds remaining in a game they'd all but won. Head coach Matt Painter had removed star center Zach Edey after one of his most productive, most pulverizing performances in a season full of them, and the Boilermakers faithful rewarded the most unique player in college basketball with a hearty cheer. One woman waived her hands and bowed as if to signify she wasn't worthy of being in the presence of such greatness.

The dominant Edey poured in a game-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power top-seeded Purdue to an 80-66 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the first semifinal of this year's Big Ten Tournament. The Boilermakers advance to face the winner of No. 10 Penn State and No. 3 Indiana in the title game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman Roddy Gayle Jr. buried five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Buckeyes, whose run toward an improbable NCAA Tournament bid fell short during their fourth game in four days.

Gayle-force winds

Late in Ohio State's second-round win over Iowa on Thursday, star freshman Brice Sensabaugh asked to be substituted. Head coach Chris Holtmann assumed Sensabaugh, the team's leading scorer at 16.3 points per game, was simply fatigued after playing 27 minutes in a game that unfolded at a breakneck pace in the second half. In reality, Sensabaugh had suffered a knee injury that would sideline him for the quarterfinals against Michigan State and, with the issuing of a news release on Saturday morning, end his season entirely.

He is expected to declare for the NBA Draft.

"Brice has had an outstanding freshman season and played very well down the stretch," Holtmann said in the release, which was distributed prior to the semifinal between Ohio State and Purdue. "I know how badly he wanted to play, and we are disappointed for him. We are proud of him and his continued development as a player and I know he's looking forward to supporting his teammates again today."

Holtmann filled Sensabaugh's place in the starting lineup with another true freshman, Gayle, a four-star prospect ranked No. 49 in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the highest-rated player in Ohio State's class. Gayle averaged 15.8 minutes per game this season as Sensabaugh and fellow freshman Bruce Thornton, the team's starting point guard, garnered most of the attention. He arrived at the Big Ten Tournament having scored in double figures just once in a 96-59 demolition of St. Francis in a non-conference matchup.

But Gayle played a central role in propelling the Buckeyes into the quarterfinals by scoring all nine of his points and dishing out his only assist in the final six minutes of a 73-69 win over Iowa. He followed up with a career-high 15 points in a 68-58 win over Michigan State by making all three of his shots from beyond the arc in 26 minutes.

"I was really proud of Roddy," Holtmann said after beating the Hawkeyes. "He's put in a lot of work, and he's had Bruce and other guys who have kind of had really big seasons. Obviously Brice is a freshman, and sometimes you can compare yourself to them, and it can bother you. I think he's just stayed with working. We've had a lot of conversations, and he's just stayed with it, stayed working. I was really happy for Roddy to see this moment, because we have a really high-level belief in what he's going to be."

Gayle saved his best performance for Saturday's semifinal, which was Ohio State's fourth game in four days. A 37.2% long-range shooter, Gayle opened by making five consecutive shots from beyond the arc as the upstart Buckeyes built an eight-point lead in the first 12 minutes, trading an array of 2-pointers by Edey for momentum-stealing triples. When his fourth 3-pointer fell through the net, at which point Ohio State led 26-19, Gayle let loose a playful smile and clapped his hands in delight.

The Buckeyes shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half to remain within striking distance of the Boilermakers, who led 42-34 at the break.

Larger than life

In addition to Sensabaugh, the other Ohio State player who watched Saturday's semifinal in sweats was starting center Zed Key, his left arm harnessed and strapped in place following season-ending shoulder surgery in late February. At 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Key was one of just two traditional low-post options in Holtmann's rotation along with Felix Okpara, a raw but fast-developing 6-foot-11 freshman from Nigeria.

Preparing to face the 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey with minimal frontcourt depth is an impossible task, and the freshly-crowned Big Ten Player of the Year punished the Buckeyes with his unwavering brand of physicality that puts referees in a bind.

Edey repeatedly pinned the slender Okpara, who ceded 85 pounds to his counterpart, so deep in the paint that any well-placed entry pass became an easy hook shot, layup or dunk. And when Holtmann transitioned to a smaller lineup — something he did to great effect earlier in the tournament against Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State — Edey displaced the makeshift center Eugene Brown III like a boulder crashing into a lake. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Brown grimaced with every shoulder bump he absorbed, and there was a moment in the second half when Edey knocked him out of bounds en route to a put-back slam that gave Purdue a 57-43 lead.

Though he didn't shoot a great percentage, Edey paced the Boilermakers on an afternoon when fellow starters Fletcher Loyer, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton combined for five points. He dropped in 12 of his 25 field goal attempts — a number that came within one of his career-high 26 attempts in a 64-63 win over Michigan State in January — to record his sixth 30-point game of the year and his first since Feb. 4.

Edey never missed more than two consecutive shots in a team-high 35 minutes of playing time as Purdue clobbered the Buckeyes by scoring 36 of their 80 points in the paint. He drew the fifth foul on Okpara with 2:19 remaining after snaring an offensive rebound and powering through his opponent's chest for a traditional three-point play. Okpara wheezed and choked back tears as Holtmann embraced him on the Ohio State sideline.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Big Ten

share