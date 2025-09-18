College Basketball Big Ten Announces 2025-26 Men’s, Women's Basketball Conference Schedules Published Sep. 18, 2025 9:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Big Ten has released a full breakdown of its men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2025-26 season.

While the college basketball season is set to start in early November, the first Big Ten games aren't until December.

Let's take a look into what that Big Ten schedule will look like, and what some of the premier games could be.

Here's the Big Ten men's basketball schedule.

A total of 18 conference games will be played between Dec. 2-13 before conference play breaks until January 2026. Following the holiday break, Big Ten action will resume on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 with three games.

On January 3, Wisconsin will host Purdue in one of the first premier matchups of the season. On January 7, Indiana will face Maryland in a matchup of two new coaches — Darian DeVries and Buzz Williams. On January 10, Michigan will host Wisconsin in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Michigan State will host UCLA on February 17 in a battle between coaches Tom Izzo and Mick Cronin. Illinois will host Oregon on March 3 in a game between two March Madness teams from last year looking to make a jump. The season will close with a big-time rivalry game between the Spartans and the Wolverines on March 8.

Here's the Big Ten women's basketball schedule.

While JuJu Watkins will still be out, it will be interesting to see USC and top recruit Jazzy Davidson take on Lauren Betts and UCLA during an early-season rivalry game on January 3. Iowa will travel to Indiana for a highly-anticipated rivalry game on January 11. UCLA will host Maryland, who finished third in the Big Ten last season, on January 18.

