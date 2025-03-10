College Basketball Big East Conference Tournament odds: Rick Pitino, Johnnies favored Published Mar. 10, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's conference tournament time.

The Big East Tournament begins on Wednesday with three games: Butler at Providence, DePaul at Georgetown and Seton Hall at Villanova.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10.

Big East Conference Tournament winner

St. John's: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Creighton: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

UConn: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Marquette: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Xavier: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Villanova: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Butler: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Georgetown: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Providence: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

DePaul: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

A different program has won the Big East Tournament in each of the last four years.

Last year, it was Connecticut that won it, before the Huskies went on to win their second consecutive national title.

However, UConn is currently at +5500 to win the NCAA Tournament and is third on the oddsboard entering the Big East Tournament.

St. John's tops the board after it finished the Big East regular season at 18-2, losing at Villanova by two and at Creighton by one. In fact, on the season, the Red Storm's four losses have come by a combined seven points, and it beat the Huskies twice on the season by an average of 10 points per game.

The Johnnies haven't won the Big East Tournament since 2000.

Creighton is second on the board and went 15-5 in conference play during the regular season. Its lone home loss during the conference slate was a 70-66 defeat at the hands of UConn.

