College Basketball
Big East Conference Tournament odds: Rick Pitino, Johnnies favored
College Basketball

Big East Conference Tournament odds: Rick Pitino, Johnnies favored

Published Mar. 10, 2025 1:12 p.m. ET

It's conference tournament time. 

The Big East Tournament begins on Wednesday with three games: Butler at Providence, DePaul at Georgetown and Seton Hall at Villanova.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Big East Conference Tournament winner

St. John's: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Creighton: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)
UConn: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Marquette: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Xavier: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Villanova: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Butler: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Georgetown: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Providence: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
DePaul: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

A different program has won the Big East Tournament in each of the last four years. 

Last year, it was Connecticut that won it, before the Huskies went on to win their second consecutive national title. 

However, UConn is currently at +5500 to win the NCAA Tournament and is third on the oddsboard entering the Big East Tournament. 

St. John's tops the board after it finished the Big East regular season at 18-2, losing at Villanova by two and at Creighton by one. In fact, on the season, the Red Storm's four losses have come by a combined seven points, and it beat the Huskies twice on the season by an average of 10 points per game. 

The Johnnies haven't won the Big East Tournament since 2000.

Creighton is second on the board and went 15-5 in conference play during the regular season. Its lone home loss during the conference slate was a 70-66 defeat at the hands of UConn.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, Xavier, Texas among teams on the bubble

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, Xavier, Texas among teams on the bubble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes