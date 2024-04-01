College Basketball 2024 Final Four odds: Alabama-UConn, NC State-Purdue odds, lines, picks Updated Apr. 1, 2024 1:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

March Madness has come down to the Final Four, and the last teams standing are UConn, Purdue, Alabama and North Carolina State.

UConn got past Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois. The Huskies' largest victory was the 82-52 rout over the Aztecs in the Sweet 16.

Purdue, the other remaining No. 1 seed, saw its path to the Final Four include wins over Grambling, Utah State, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Its closest game was the 72-66 win over the Vols in the Elite Eight.

The Tide's journey to the Final Four has been a historic one, as the men's program has never made it this far in the tourney. Bama’s gutsy 89-82 Elite Eight win over No. 6 Clemson helped it punch its ticket.

And the most surprising run belongs to NC State. The No. 11 Wolfpack defeated three higher-seeded teams to land in the Final Four, including wins over No. 2 Marquette and No. 4 Duke.

Now let's check out the odds for Saturday's Final Four matchups below, with insight from John Fanta.

(All times ET)

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 1 Purdue (6:09 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: Purdue -9.5 (Purdue favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise NC State covers)

Moneyline: Purdue -450 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); NC State +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring over/under: 146.5 points scored by both teams combined

Regarding NC State, FOX Sports college basketball broadcaster and reporter John Fanta noted that "their lockdown perimeter defense" and having a "couple of fifth-year seniors with nothing to lose" has helped the Wolfpack keep dancing this postseason.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 UConn (8:49 p.m., TBS)

Point spread: UConn -11.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: UConn -710 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.41 total); Alabama +490 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Total scoring over/under: 161.5 points scored by both teams combined

When it comes to UConn, Fanta credits head coach Dan Hurley with the Huskies' success.

"We are watching one of the single greatest seasons in NCAA men's basketball history, and Hurley is unabashed to say it, and to show it in his approach. You could see why he's the perfect match for a school that fans refer to as 'The Basketball Capitol of the World.'

"That marriage is what has led to a blue blood being reborn, and Hurley becoming the biggest coaching personality in the sport right now."

Which team are you backing to cut down the nets in the Final Four?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on March Madness!

