Michigan State stuns Maryland with buzzer-beater from beyond half court
The Michigan State Spartans looked like they were headed for overtime on the road after letting the Maryland Terrapins storm back from a nine-point deficit. Tre Holloman said "nah."
Just before the buzzer sounded, the Spartans junior guard launched the ball from beyond half court, hoping for a miracle — and he got it.
MSU head coach Tom Izzo, though, refused to believe his team won simply because of a "lucky shot."
"We deserved to win that game," he said after the Spartans' 58-55 thriller.
With the all-important win, No. 8 Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) held on to its lead in the Big Ten standings. No. 16 Maryland (21-7, 11-6), on the other hand, saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, in absolutely brutal fashion.
Holloman's buzzer-beater was a redemption of sorts after he turned the ball over at midcourt, helping the Terrapins tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining. After a miss by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off.
But Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, Kohler rebounded the ball and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot that Spartan faithful will be talking about for years to come.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
AP Top 25: Auburn holding strong atop men's poll; preseason No. 1 Kansas out
College basketball rankings: Auburn stays at top, Duke close behind
North Carolina extends Hubert Davis through 2030, hires Jim Tanner as GM
-
2025 College Basketball odds: Will it be Duke or Auburn, or the field?
No. 15 Michigan stifles Nebraska, adjusts to Brice Williams in 49-46 rock fight
'Let’s go Johnnies!': St. John’s blasts UConn at MSG with tough perimeter shooting
-
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX
2025 NCAA Men's Final Four odds: Who is favored to make the national semifinals?
2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
-
AP Top 25: Auburn holding strong atop men's poll; preseason No. 1 Kansas out
College basketball rankings: Auburn stays at top, Duke close behind
North Carolina extends Hubert Davis through 2030, hires Jim Tanner as GM
-
2025 College Basketball odds: Will it be Duke or Auburn, or the field?
No. 15 Michigan stifles Nebraska, adjusts to Brice Williams in 49-46 rock fight
'Let’s go Johnnies!': St. John’s blasts UConn at MSG with tough perimeter shooting
-
What is the College Basketball Crown: Everything to know about the postseason tournament on FOX
2025 NCAA Men's Final Four odds: Who is favored to make the national semifinals?
2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch