College Basketball Michigan State stuns Maryland with buzzer-beater from beyond half court Updated Feb. 26, 2025 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Michigan State Spartans looked like they were headed for overtime on the road after letting the Maryland Terrapins storm back from a nine-point deficit. Tre Holloman said "nah."

Just before the buzzer sounded, the Spartans junior guard launched the ball from beyond half court, hoping for a miracle — and he got it.

Michigan State's Tre Holloman makes INCREDIBLE HALF-COURT BUZZER-BEATER to defeat Maryland

MSU head coach Tom Izzo, though, refused to believe his team won simply because of a "lucky shot."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We deserved to win that game," he said after the Spartans' 58-55 thriller.

With the all-important win, No. 8 Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) held on to its lead in the Big Ten standings. No. 16 Maryland (21-7, 11-6), on the other hand, saw its four-game winning streak come to an end, in absolutely brutal fashion.

Holloman's buzzer-beater was a redemption of sorts after he turned the ball over at midcourt, helping the Terrapins tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining. After a miss by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off.

But Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, Kohler rebounded the ball and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot that Spartan faithful will be talking about for years to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share