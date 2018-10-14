Watch Adrian Peterson’s cleat get stuck in a defender’s helmet on this head-scratching run
Video Details
Losing a cleat on a defender’s helmet does not stop Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson from completing his run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices