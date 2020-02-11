The greatest mystery in American sports is…where will Tom Brady play football next season?

Seriously. Nobody knows what to make of this thing. And on Tuesday, things got even wackier.

From NFL Now: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft felt the best outcome for all parties in 2020 would come after Tom Brady tested free agency. An explanation for why he agreed to let it happen 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/9UkM6aZp2w Article continues below ... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Robert Kraft wants Brady to explore free agency?

Believe it.

"Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady and he would love for him to stay in house, but he understands how the business works… This is the way the game is played, they understand free agency. He can't stop that."@GregJennings on the Patriots reportedly wanting Brady to test free agency pic.twitter.com/oAhIVvhFr6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 11, 2020

Told you this thing is getting wacky.

We’ve heard of Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanting to move off of Brady, dating back to the Jimmy Garoppolo days.

Remember this?

Bill Belichick has failed Tom Brady repeatedly. And it starts 2 years ago with the fact that he tried to go forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Qwe8AJ3Z8s — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 7, 2020

But it was Kraft that overruled Belichick on that move.

Now, people are not only confidently speculating that Brady is leaving New England…

.@GottliebShow: Will Tom Brady be in New England next year? TJ Houshmanzadeh: No, 0% chance… If I had to say which team, it would be one of the three between Tampa Bay, Los Angeles & Tennessee pic.twitter.com/NIYpPehCvS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 7, 2020

…they are adding another crazy wrinkle into this mystery.

"Put Tom Brady in that Cowboy uniform. We get shocked all the time in sports. This looks like it would work… Everything he wants, they have. Brand, o-line, RBs, WRs, money." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/sB4ox6wBxL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 10, 2020

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Tom Brady to the Cowboys?

Dak Prescott to the Chargers? "What could the Cowboys get for Dak if they [sign Brady]? … If I were Dallas I would at least want to know. I'd rather have a whole bunch of draft picks & cap space than pay Dak Prescott $37M/year. " — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FWRY22bYgW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 10, 2020

What’s the next level after wacky?

Bonkers?

Think the Cowboys are actually considering Tom Brady over Dak Prescott? "I say yes and I think it’ll be a step backwards." — @MarcellusWiley pic.twitter.com/EveWA6UpGa — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 10, 2020

See, in Dallas, Prescott is apparently asking for big money.

As I said last week: I'm hearing Dak's agent is "overplaying his hand," asking for absurd $$$ bc he fears an expanded cap & new CBA will make today's numbers look foolish. So if Jerry decides Dak isn't worth THAT much, & TOM BRADY WOULD PLAY 2 YEARS FOR THE COWBOYS, DO IT, JERRY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

And there seems to be a hesitancy on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ part to pay Prescott what he’s asking for.

There's only one QB I love more than Dak: that's the GOAT, Tom Brady, who I believe has 2 or 3 more high-level years left in him. He got stuck last yr w pitiful receivers, below-average line and run game. He would give the Cowboys a better chance to win than Dak next 2 years. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

So, many are confident that the quarterback position for the Cowboys will soon be wide open.

And if Brady is looking for a new team, then there is potentially a fit in Dallas, among other places.

"If this thing is at such an ugly impasse that Dak's gonna miss a bunch of the offseason program or even hold out through training camp, I would love to see Tom Brady finish as a Dallas Cowboy." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/2ZvKitJFaN — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2020

Ironically, although they are at distinctly different points in their careers, Brady and Prescott are essentially in the same predicament: their respective owners aren’t willing to shell out the big bucks.

"I think the Patriots have zero interest in Tom Brady."@RobParkerFS1 on why TB12 won't be back in New England next season pic.twitter.com/ABeVFXADlQ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 11, 2020

In Brady’s defense, he’s taken discounts for years in New England. In fact, he’s never been the highest paid quarterback in the league. He ranked 7th among QBs on the salary scale this past season.

Most would contend he deserves to get paid for his years of service, which includes nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl rings.

The point is, never in the history of the NFL has a QB this valuable been on the market. TOM BRADY IS ABOUT TO BE AVAILABLE. This would've been like being able to sign Michael Jordan for his last two in-his-prime seasons, 1996-'97 and '97-'98. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 10, 2020

However, some contend that Brady’s abilities, regardless of his sacrifices, do not warrant a salary north of $30 million.

.@BuckyBrooks doesn't believe Tom Brady has the right mindset for a 42-year-old QB "He’s a system quarterback… The one thing you can never question about Michael Jordan is he was a transcendent player… We can never say that Tom Brady was transcendent coming into the league." pic.twitter.com/CKYEchXqW7 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 6, 2020

FOX Bet still has the Patriots favored as Brady’s eventual landing spot, but regardless, this thing is wacky.

It’s bonkers.

It’s…some word we won’t even know until it’s finished.

Stay tuned.