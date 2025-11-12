2025 NFL Playoff Odds: Which Squads Will Make, Miss the Postseason?

You can't really hear it enough: The NFL postseason is on the horizon.

While there are either seven or eight games left for teams, it's important to note that we are past the halfway point of the season. And that means it's crunch time in terms of playoff positioning.

Which teams are definitely getting in? Which are definitely not? And which are in the middle?

Let's check out the playoff odds for every team at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 12, separated into six separate categories.

THE SHOO-INS

Eagles: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Patriots: -8000 (bet $10 to win $10.13 total)

Rams: -3500 (bet $10 to win $10.29 total)

Seahawks: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Colts: -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

What to know: It would take some pretty epic collapses for these teams to not make it to the postseason. The Eagles (7-2) have four more wins than the second-place team in their division. The Pats are tied for the best record in the NFL (8-2) and already have a win over the Bills. The Rams and Seahawks are tied for the best record in the NFC (7-2), and the Colts (8-2) are tied for the best record in the league, with a multiple-game lead in their division.

THE ALMOST SHOO-INS

Bills: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Buccaneers: -1200 (bet $10 to win $10.83 total)

Broncos: -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total)

Lions: -700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Chiefs: -650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

What to know: This group is shoo-ins, but not absolute shoo-ins. The Bills are 6-3 and second in the AFC East. Tampa Bay (6-3), Detroit (6-3) and Denver (8-2) are all atop the standings in their separate divisions, while the Chiefs (5-4), despite being third in the AFC West, are just … the Chiefs. They still have a game left against the Chargers and one more against the Broncos, meaning they can avenge early-season losses to both teams.

THE SHOULD-BE-GOODS

Chargers: -385 (bet $10 to win $12.60 total)

49ers: -370 (bet $10 to win $12.70 total)

Packers: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Ravens: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

What to know: Here is where things get interesting. Each of these teams is favored to make the postseason, but that could quickly swing the other way. The Chargers — with a banged-up offensive line — are second in the AFC West (7-3), but have remaining games against Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Houston and Denver. The 49ers (6-4) are also riddled with injuries, and the Packers (5-3-1) have lost two in a row, scoring 20 points total in those two games. As for the Ravens, they started the season 1-5, but have won three in a row to claw themselves back into playoff contention.

THE ON-THE-CUSPS

Jaguars: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Bears: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Steelers: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Texans: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Vikings: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Panthers: +520 (bet $10 to win $62 total)

What to know: OK, so these teams have a chance, but they have a little bit of a hill to climb. The Bears are hot, having won six of seven, but they have remaining games against Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Philly, Green Bay (twice), San Francisco and Detroit. Yikes. Meanwhile, the Jags (5-4), Steelers (5-4), Texans (4-5), Panthers (5-5) and Vikings (4-5) are all hovering around .500. No team with fewer than 10 wins made it to the postseason last year.

THE UNLIKLIES

Falcons: +820 (bet $10 to win $92 total)

Cowboys: +880 (bet $10 to win $98 total)

Bengals: +880 (bet $10 to win $98 total)

Cardinals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What to know: These teams are probably not making the playoffs. Each is well below .500 and would need to get hot right now if they have any hope of making it to the 10-win mark. The Bengals (3-6) are not completely out of the running. They are two games behind AFC North-leading Pittsburgh (5-4). They are 2-0 with Joe Burrow as starter, and 1-6 since he's been out, but he could potentially return later this month. Unfortunately, their next five games are at Pittsburgh, against New England, at Baltimore, at Buffalo and against Baltimore.

THE NO-SHOTS

Commanders: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Dolphins: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Browns: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Saints: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Raiders: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Giants: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Titans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jets: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What to know: Nothing to see here.