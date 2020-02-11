Philip Rivers and the Chargers are moving on from each other

Mr. Charger will no long be leading the charge.

Rivers – a 16-year Chargers veteran – owns 30 franchise records, including most passing yards, completions and touchdowns, and most regular season wins by a starting quarterback.

 

But at age 38, he’s moving on. And despite his impressive resume, he showed significant signs of slowing down this past season.

He passed for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns – his fewest since 2007 – with a whopping 20 interceptions.

The Chargers also finished last in the AFC West with a record of 5-11.

However, it wasn’t long ago – 2018 to be exact – that Rivers & Co. finished 12-4, ultimately falling to Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

So…what’s next for the longtime gunslinger?

We need that “trash” talk for a few more years.

But with dual-threat quarterbacks taking over the league, and traditional drop-back passers slowly fading away, does Rivers really have a landing spot?

In addition, there are a few older quarterbacks hitting the free-agent market with loaded resumes of their own. Tom Brady (42) and Drew Brees (41) are future Hall of Famers who could potentially be on the move from their respective franchises.

 

Not to mention, there is a quarterback heavy draft class on its way into the league.

The one thing that Rivers does have on his side is experience.

But, with all of his accomplishments, he’s failed to do one major thing: make it to a Super Bowl.

In fact, he has the most passing touchdowns in NFL history without a Super Bowl appearance (397).

It’s the glaring hole in his resume. Could a move to a new team fill it?

He could potentially win that elusive trophy as a backup, but what quarterback wants that?

Rivers recently moved his family from San Diego to Florida, and there is a Florida team that might need a QB.

 

It’s too early to tell where Rivers or any other free agent quarterback might land, but if Week 17 of last season represented Rivers’ last game as a starting QB, he’s had a heck of a career so far.

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed.