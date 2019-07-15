The Latest: Ed Orgeron, LSU facing championship expectations

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on SEC media days (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

LSU won 10 games last season and even more is expected this fall. Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he knows what needs to happen if the Tigers want to make that jump.

The 58-year-old said LSU must “get better at the lines of scrimmage. I’m not saying get better players, we need to perform better. We need to coach them better and these guys need to play well in order for us to win a championship.”

Orgeron will certainly be involved in trying to make that happen. His background is as a defensive coach, specifically on the defensive line.

The Tigers return one of the most experienced teams in the SEC. Quarterback Joe Burrow is back for a second season after throwing for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year.