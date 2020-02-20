Wagner looks for home win vs CCSU

Central Connecticut (4-24, 3-12) vs. Wagner (6-19, 3-11)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its eighth straight win over Central Connecticut at Spiro Sports Center. The last victory for the Blue Devils at Wagner was an 87-83 win on Jan. 23, 2014.

STEPPING UP: The Blue Devils are led by freshmen Jamir Reed and Greg Outlaw. Reed is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Outlaw is putting up 8.9 points per game. The Seahawks have been anchored by Curtis Cobb III and Alex Morales, who are averaging 16.2 and 12.8 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JAMIR: Reed has connected on 36.8 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-21 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 59.4 points, while allowing 79 per game.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Central Connecticut’s offense has turned the ball over 13.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.