UTM seeks revenge on E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (12-13, 5-8) vs. UT Martin (7-17, 3-10)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois goes for the season sweep over UT Martin after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when the Panthers shot 54 percent from the field while holding UT Martin’s shooters to just 44.1 percent en route to a 95-83 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Panthers are led by juniors George Dixon and Josiah Wallace. Dixon has averaged 11.5 points and nine rebounds while Wallace has put up 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by Parker Stewart and Quintin Dove. Stewart has averaged 19.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Dove has put up 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 171 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Illinois has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 77.6 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Eastern Illinois has scored 72.6 points while allowing 74.6 points over its last five games. UT Martin has averaged 74 points while giving up 79 over its last five.