UCF looks to extend streak vs ECU

Central Florida (11-10, 2-7) vs. East Carolina (9-13, 3-6)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. Central Florida has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Pirates. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2015, an 81-80 win.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Central Florida has leaned on senior leadership this year while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Knights, seniors Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have combined to account for 56 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GARDNER GETS BUCKETS: Across 22 games this season, East Carolina’s Gardner has shot 54.6 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 9-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Florida’s Green has attempted 107 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has averaged only 65 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates have given up 74.6 points per game over that span.