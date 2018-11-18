The Latest: Ball State tops Appalachian State 94-86 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the Charleston Classic college basketball tournament (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 24 points and Alabama outlasted Wichita State 90-86 to take fifth place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide (4-1) lost a 13-point lead and were tied at 69-all with 7 minutes left. But Lewis and Alex Reese made 3-pointers to put Alabama back out front.

Wichita State (2-3) could not recover.

Reese finished with 19 points while John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones had 13 points apiece as the Crimson Tide won their second straight tournament game after dropping the opener to Northeastern.

Markis McDuffie scored 26 points to lead the Shockers.