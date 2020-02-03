Tennessee, Bama meet in conference play

Tennessee (12-9, 4-4) vs. Alabama (12-9, 4-4)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Tennessee takes on Alabama. Tennessee fell short in an 86-73 game at Mississippi State in its last outing. Alabama lost 82-78 loss at home to Arkansas in its most recent game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kira Lewis Jr. has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Tennessee is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-4 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 5-9 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Volunteers are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 7-9 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Tennessee defense has held opponents to just 61.2 points per game, the 17th-lowest in Division I. Alabama has given up an average of 77.5 points through 21 games (ranked 301st, nationally).