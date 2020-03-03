Siena looks to extend streak vs Niagara

Niagara (11-18, 9-9) vs. Siena (17-10, 13-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its eighth straight conference win against Niagara. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2. Niagara needed overtime to beat Iona by nine points at home on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Manny Camper has put up 13.8 points and 10 rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while James Towns has put up 11.1 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Pickett has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Siena is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Saints are 10-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Niagara offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-lowest rate in the nation. The Siena defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 256th among Division I teams).