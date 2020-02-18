SD State looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

South Dakota State (20-8, 11-2) vs. North Dakota (12-14, 6-6)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its seventh straight conference win against North Dakota. South Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota Coyotes 99-84 on Jan. 19. North Dakota is coming off an 86-83 overtime win on the road over Western Illinois on Saturday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: North Dakota has been fueled by senior leadership while South Dakota State has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 46 percent of North Dakota’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Douglas Wilson, Noah Freidel and David Wingett have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 60 percent of all Jackrabbits points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stewart has made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-12 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Dakota State’s Arians has attempted 92 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 18 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game.