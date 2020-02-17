OU faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

No. 1 Baylor (23-1, 12-0) vs. Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Baylor remains unbeaten against Big 12 opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Bears have allowed only 56.4 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JARED: Jared Butler has connected on 38 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last eight road games, scoring 67.5 points and allowing 58.3 points during those contests. Oklahoma has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 62.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Baylor has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent, ranking the Bears seventh nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma sits at just 22.6 percent (ranked 325th).