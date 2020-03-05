E. Illinois meets Austin Peay in OVC quarters

Eastern Illinois (17-14, 10-9) vs. No. 3 seed Austin Peay (20-11, 14-4)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois is set to take on Austin Peay in the quarterfinals of the OVC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 22, when the Panthers forced 20 Austin Peay turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times on the way to a three-point victory.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Josiah Wallace has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 20-5 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: The Governors are 10-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 10-11 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 8-0 when the team records at least 10 steals and 9-14 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.