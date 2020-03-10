Colgate meets BU in Patriot League finals

No. 3 seed Boston University (20-13, 14-6) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (25-8, 16-4)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Championship, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University is set to take on Colgate in the Championship of the Patriot League tournament. Colgate won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played on Feb. 10, when the Raiders outshot Boston University 47.5 percent to 43.3 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 16-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Max Mahoney is averaging 15.4 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Javante McCoy has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Boston University field goals over the last three games. McCoy has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 20-4 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colgate is a perfect 18-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Raiders are 7-8 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the country. The Boston University defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).