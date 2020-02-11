Clemson looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Clemson (11-12, 5-8) vs. Pittsburgh (15-9, 6-7)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. Clemson has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, an 83-78 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Aamir Simms is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Tevin Mack is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 12 points and 5.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Trey McGowens has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. McGowens has accounted for 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Clemson is 0-9 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Pittsburgh is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

TWO STREAKS: Clemson has dropped its last four road games, scoring 51 points and allowing 61.8 points during those contests. Pittsburgh has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 61.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Pittsburgh has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams.