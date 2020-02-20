C. Michigan looks to end streak vs N. Illinois

Central Michigan (13-12, 6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (15-11, 8-5)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to five games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 92-82 on Feb. 4. Northern Illinois lost 65-60 to Miami on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Eugene German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 52 percent of all Northern Illinois scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Central Michigan, Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 63 percent of all Central Michigan scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: German has connected on 33.5 percent of the 182 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 13-6 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.5 points while giving up 55.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 80.2 points per game, the 12th-highest figure in Division I. Northern Illinois has only averaged 66.2 points per game, which ranks 276th nationally.