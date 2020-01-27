BG looks to extend streak vs Ball State

Ball State (11-8, 4-2) vs. Bowling Green (15-5, 6-1)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its seventh straight conference win against Ball State. Bowling Green’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 79-61 on Jan. 3. Ball State fell short in a 71-66 game at Central Michigan in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Tahjai Teague has connected on 21.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also converted 62.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Ball State is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 11-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Bowling Green has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season.