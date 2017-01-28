Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Takeaways and Grades

As if facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road wasn’t difficult enough, the Brooklyn Nets had to do so without several of their key players on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets came into Friday’s matchup with against the Cavaliers without many of their regulars. Brook Lopez and Caris LeVert (rest), Trevor Booker (illness) Jeremy Lin (hamstring) and Joe Harris (ankle) were all held out versus Cleveland.

It’s not unusual for the Nets to rest a combination of their regulars during back-to-backs, but the Nets certainly had their work cut out for them with just 10 active players against the defending champions.

The Nets have shown during this trying season that they play hard for head coach Kenny Atkinson, and Brooklyn battled throughout the first quarter. The Nets weathered the Cavaliers’ offensive storm, and Brooklyn actually grabbed a 25-23 lead toward the end of the first quarter. However, the Cavs, led by LeBron James with eight and Kevin Love with seven, led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. All things considered, the Nets were still in the mix heading to the second quarter.

However, Brooklyn quickly fell behind in the second quarter, as the Cavs opened the quarter on a 9-2 run to take a 36-27 lead. Brooklyn, making an effort to consistently drive into the paint, cut Cleveland’s lead to five midway through the second quarter, at 43-38.

The Cavs simply lacked intensity, while the Nets played a determined brand of basketball. The Nets closed the gap to as little as two points, but Cleveland pulled away at the end of the second quarter to push their lead to eight points at half, as former Net Richard Jefferson hit a three pointer at the buzzer.

The Cavaliers led 55-47 at halftime, as the Nets were within striking range with 24 minutes left to play. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 10 points in the first half, while LeBron James led the Cavaliers and all scorers with 13 first half points.

The Nets didn’t have answers for the Cavaliers offense in the third quarter. Kyrie Irving, as he often does, got in a rhythm offensively and Cleveland began to pull away. With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Cavs led 80-60, as Brooklyn was simply trying to stay in the game.

Overall, the Nets’ defense imploded in the third quarter as Cleveland put up 39 points — including 20 from Irving — to take a 94-73 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn tried to get back into the game with three pointers, as Isaiah Whitehead and Sean Kilpatrick each nailed one apiece to begin the fourth quarter.

The Nets tried to stay afloat, but approaching garbage time, the damage was done. With four minutes left, the Cavaliers pulled LeBron James from the game and both teams went to their reserve units.

Brooklyn’s bench unit did make the game somewhat close in the final minutes. Cleveland led by as many as 23 points on Friday, but the Nets got within eight, ultimately falling 124-116 to the Cavaliers.

Takeaways

1. The Nets shot well from beyond the arc, even without Brook Lopez

As a team, the Nets shot 16-33 from three-point range on Friday night, good for 48.5 percent. Sean Kilpatrick and Randy Foye each were able to heat up from beyond the arc, although much of Foye’s production came in the latter portion of the fourth quarter. Usually, if the Nets shoot nearly 50 percent three-point range, they would have a good chance to win. But facing the Cavaliers — on the road and shorthanded — proved to be too much for the Nets.

2. The Nets’ offense erupted in the fourth quarter

It may have been garbage time, but the fact that the Nets’ reserves were able to come in and put up 43 points in the final 12 minutes is the only reason this game was relatively close. Cleveland, which led by as many as 23 at one point, had the game wrapped up, to the point where LeBron James was pulled. But Brooklyn’s reserves kept scoring in the final minutes, attempting to close the gap. Unfortunately, the Nets fell short. But if it wasn’t for the large output in the fourth quarter, the final score would’ve been a much wider margin.

3. The Nets couldn’t contain LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

This isn’t a total surprise. These are two of the best players in the NBA, and both James and Irving had big games against the Nets. James went for 31 points on 13-18 shooting and also dished out 11 assists. Irving added 28 points on 10-17 shooting, including a trio of three-pointers. Kyle Korver scored 14 points off the bench, and Kevin Love added 13 points, but the Cavaliers were carried — unsurprisingly — by James and Irving. With the type of talent Cleveland has, there wasn’t much the Nets defense could do to contain the opposing offense.

Player of the Game:

Isaiah Whitehead PG, Brooklyn Nets B+ Although Isaiah Whitehead is still coming off of the bench, he played well against the Cavaliers. Whitehead scored 16 points on 4-9 shooting, and made both of his two three-point attempts. Whitehead was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line, and also had three assists and three rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie, who started in Whitehead’s place yet again, played relatively well in his own right. Dinwiddie scored 10 points on 3-5 shooting, including two three-pointers in 26 minutes. However, Whitehead could find himself back in the starting lineup if he continues to play well, as he did against Cleveland.

Wildcard:

Bojan Bogdanovic SG, Brooklyn Nets B+ Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting, although he was cold from beyond the arc. Bogdanovic made just one of his six three point attempts, but he did lead the Nets in scoring for a majority of the game. Bogdanovic also had three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. The Nets found a soft spot in Cleveland’s defense throughout the course of the game, as Brooklyn found success driving through the lane and getting to the rim. Bogdanovic led the charge, and played well on a night where the Nets were without multiple starters.

Up your game, please…

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson SF, Brooklyn Nets C- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started at power forward in place of Trevor Booker, who was held out due to an illness. Hollis-Jefferson played 25 minutes, shooting just 3-9 from the field for eight points. Hollis-Jefferson did have four assists, three rebounds, and two steals, but he didn’t make much of an impact offensively. Hollis-Jefferson is more known for his defense, and he typically comes off the bench, but he had an opportunity in Booker’s place.

With the loss, the Nets drop to 9-37 on the season, which remains the worst record in the NBA. Brooklyn is 2-20 on the road this season. Friday’s matchup against Cleveland was the first half of a back-to-back, as the Nets will travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday.

