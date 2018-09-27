Max Comtois converts on Brian Gibbons’ filthy assist

Max Comtois went to the five hole to find the back of the net in order to convert on Brian Gibbons' nice play to set it up

ANNOUNCER: --scouting played a big role in that. Here's Comtois. And he scores! Nice little move by Gibbons in the line to corral that puck. Opened up some space, and Comtois wasted little time.

Pounding the puck leads to a turnover in the neutral zone. It's Brian Gibbons, who's very aggressive. Right there.

And makes a nice little pass into the middle. And, Comtois, just 19 years of age. And he goes five-hole on Jack Campbell. I really like this young player.

