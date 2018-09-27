Max Comtois converts on Brian Gibbons’ filthy assist
- Anaheim Ducks
- Brian Gibbons
- East
- East
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Ducks
- FOX Sports West - Freeway Faceoff
- Metropolitan
- New Jersey Devils
- NHL
-
Max Comtois went to the five hole to find the back of the net in order to convert on Brian Gibbons' nice play to set it up
ANNOUNCER: --scouting played a big role in that. Here's Comtois. And he scores! Nice little move by Gibbons in the line to corral that puck. Opened up some space, and Comtois wasted little time.
Pounding the puck leads to a turnover in the neutral zone. It's Brian Gibbons, who's very aggressive. Right there.
And makes a nice little pass into the middle. And, Comtois, just 19 years of age. And he goes five-hole on Jack Campbell. I really like this young player.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices