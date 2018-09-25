ANNOUNCER 1: Tyler Toffoli dumps it in. Amadio got smacked into the boards. Toffoli scores.

[HORNS]

Everybody was watching Amadio in the corner, and Tyler Toffoli was left unmarked. We've got the Kings on the board.

ANNOUNCER 2: If there ever was or is an example of taking a hit to make a play, you're going to see right here by Michael Amadio I mean, he knows the contract's coming, and he actually gets level. Toffoli has it. So what do you do? Make sure you get it in deep.

Here comes the contact. Amadio just gets leveled right there. He ends up going down, but he keeps the puck alive. And look at how quick. Clifford, one motion, no stopping, [INAUDIBLE], right there, across, stop, turn, get your feet underneath you. Kings lead 1-0.

ANNOUNCER 1: [INAUDIBLE] Kings little bit adventurous clearing it, but Amadio has some room. Lifts it across for Toffoli, gloved it down, and snapped it through Markstrom.

[HORNS]

That's two for Toffoli.

ANNOUNCER 2: Michael Amadio was dead tired on that play. Amadio gets it, and he realizes that he really can't make anything happen, so he just hoists the puck as high as possible.

Toffoli takes it with his glove. And it's very important here-- take a look. Amadio is down low. He's going to help get it started. When he get's it right here, he has no options. He's dead tired.

You see Toffoli without closing his hand on the puck. Watch him change the point of attack, then he snaps it. We t--