Skip Bayless: Randy Moss’ statement about scoring more TDs with Mahomes is disrespectful to Brady

Randy Moss racked up 23 receiving touchdowns from Tom Brady in New England in 2007. But, that didn’t stop the Hall of Famer from singing the praises of Patrick Mahomes. Moss said in his prime he would have had 30 touchdowns if he had played with Patrick Mahomes. Hear why Skip Bayless believes these comments come off as disrespectful to Tom Brady.

