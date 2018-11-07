‘He can be a star’: Shannon Sharpe on Zion Williamson’s NBA potential
Shannon Sharpe is impressed after watching Zion Williamson in his debut for the Duke Blue Devils, but Shannon has concerns about the college basketball star controlling his weight moving forward.
