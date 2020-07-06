Emmanuel Acho: Russell Wilson is sending Seattle a message that he wants Antonio Brown
Video Details
Antonio Brown recently posted a video showing him working out alongside Seattle Seahawk's QB Russell Wilson. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes that Wilson is sending Seattle a message by working out with AB.
